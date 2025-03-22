You Could Score Rascal Flatts Tickets this Week with Melissa

It’s almost time! Rascal Flatts is coming to the Kia Center on Friday, April 4th, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!
Listen this week (3/24-3/28) at 5p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts with special guests Chris Lane & Lauren Alaina for the “Life is a Highway Tour.” When you hear the cue to call, be the announced numbered caller at 1-844-254-9232 to win!
