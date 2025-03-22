You Could Score Rascal Flatts Tickets this Week with Melissa

Rascal Flatts

It’s almost time! Rascal Flatts is coming to the Kia Center on Friday, April 4th, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

Listen this week (3/24-3/28) at 5p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts with special guests Chris Lane & Lauren Alaina for the “Life is a Highway Tour.” When you hear the cue to call, be the announced numbered caller at 1-844-254-9232 to win!

For show info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/24/25-3/28/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Rascal Flatts at Kia Center on 4/4/25. ARV = $51.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!