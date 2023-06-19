Listen To Win Luke Combs Tickets

Luke Combs

Did you hear the big news? Luke Combs added a second show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Friday, July 7th and K92.3 has your free ticket in!

Listen to K92.3 this week (6/20-6/23) at 8a & 5p for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the added show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. June 20th, 2023 - June 23rd, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 (6/20/23 - 6/23/23) for the cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Up to eight (8) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Luke Combs at Raymond James Stadium on July 7, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

