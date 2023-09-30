Listen To Win Luke Bryan Tickets

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan is making his way to Amway Center on October 5th and K92.3 is hooking you up!

Listen this week (10/2-10/5) at 9a for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 2nd, 2023 - October 5th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Odds vary. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Luke Bryan at Amway Center on October 5, 2023. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group