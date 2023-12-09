Listen To Win Leann Rimes Tickets

International multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer LeAnn Rimes is bringing her Joy: The Holiday Tour to the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts on December 20th!

Listen with Jay this week (12/11-12/15) at 11a for your opportunity to win a pair tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

LeAnn Rimes has sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards; 2 Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy® Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win “Artist of the Year” at the Billboard Music Awards.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/11/23-12/15/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen to K92.3 during the designated time, call 844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see LeAnn Rimes in concert on 12/20/23 at the Dr. Phillips Center. ARV = $119. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

