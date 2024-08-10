Listen to win Larry the Cable Guy Tickets

Larry the Cable Guy

Comedian and actor Larry the Cable guy is coming to Orlando and K92.3 has your way in for free!

Listen with Melissa this week (8/12-8/16) at 4p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to see Larry the Cable Guy at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on March 8th, 2025! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/12/24-8/16/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Larry the Cable Guy at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on March 8, 2025. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

