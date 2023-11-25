Listen To Win Jingle Jam Tickets + Meet & Greet Grand Prize

Jingle Jam Lineup

You could win two tickets for a very merry night at K92.3′s Jingle Jam with Brantley Gilbert & Riley Green plus Nate Smith, Chase Matthew, Dillon Carmichael and Kassi Ashton live on December 1st, 2023 at the Apopka Amphitheater! Your night will be packed with amazing live music and holiday cheer!

Listen this week (11/27-12/1) at 9a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show! Plus, one lucky grand prize winner will win a meet & greet with all Jingle Jam artists.

Tickets are on-sale now. So, guarantee your tickets by purchasing here today.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/27/23-12/1/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected including one (1) grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on 12/1/23. Grand Prize: Meet & greet with all artists at Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on 12/1/23. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

