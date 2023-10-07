Listen To Win Jelly Roll Tickets

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll’s ‘Backroad Baptism Tour’, featuring Chase Rice and Struggle Jennings, is heading to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa on October 14th!

Listen this week (10/9-10/13) at 4p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 9th, 2023 - October 13th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 (10/9/23-10/13/23) for the cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Jelly Roll at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater October 14, 2023. ARV = $79.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

