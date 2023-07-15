Listen To Win Jeff Dunham Tickets

Jeff Dunham

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham is performing live at the King Center in Melbourne for the first time ever on November 1st & 2nd and K92.3 is hooking you up!

Listen to the K92.3 morning show this week (7/17-7/21) at 6:20a for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show in the first 5 rows on November 1st starting with the 5th row on Monday and ending with the 1st row on Friday!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 7/17/23-7/21/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen to WWKA on weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Odds vary. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Prize: Two tickets to see Jeff Dunham at the King Center in Melbourne on November 1, 2023. ARV = $180. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

