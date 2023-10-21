Listen To Win Jason Aldean Tickets

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean is heading to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Saturday, October 28th and K92.3 has your way in!

Listen this week (10/23-10/27) at 4p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. October 23rd, 2023 - October 27th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 (10/23/23-10/27/23) for the cue to call, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected on-air. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Jason Aldean in concert on 10/28/23 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa. ARV = $160. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group