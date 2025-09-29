Listen to Win Eric Church Tickets

Eric Church

Eric Church is coming to the Benchmark International Arena on April 11, 2026, with special guest Ashley McBryde, and you have a chance to score tickets!

Listen with Melissa this week (9/29-10/3) at 4pm for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/29/25-10/3/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Eric Church at the Benchmark International Arena on 4/11/26. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group