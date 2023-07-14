Listen To Win Country Thunder Passes With Platinum Upgrade Grand Prize

Country Thunder 2023

K92.3 artists Cody Johnson, HARDY, Keith Urban and many more will performing at Country Thunder 2023 October 20-22 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee! The stellar, three-day music extravaganza also includes Parker McCollum, Kip Moore, Lonestar, Parmalee, Jo Dee Messina, Carly Pearce, Tracy Byrd, Shane Profitt, Hailey Whitters & more!

Listen to K92.3 weekdays (7/17-7/28) at 9a & 4p for your opportunity to win a pair of three-day passes to Country Thunder 2023! Plus, qualify for the grand prize upgrade that includes Jim Beam Platinum Experience tickets for two! You can also enter below for another way to win.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. July 17th, 2023 - July 28th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen to K92.3 weekdays (7/17/23-7/28/23), call 844-254-9232, be designated caller or complete Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected including one grand prize winner. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of 3-day GA tickets to Country Thunder in Kissimmee on October 20-22, 2023 plus a grand prize upgrade that includes Jim Beam Platinum Experience tickets for twoof a glamping package for two. ARV = $500. Grand Prize Value: $1,200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group