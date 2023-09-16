Listen to Win Conner Smith Tickets

Conner Smith

Conner Smith is bringing his Creek Will Rise Tour to House of Blues in Orlando on November 4th and K92.3 is hooking you up!

Listen this week (9/18-9/22) at 1p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/18/23-9/22/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. Listen to K92.3 (9/18-9/22) during designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Conner Smith at House of Blues in Orlando on November 4, 2023. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

