Listen To Win Brothers Osborne Meet & Greet Passes @ 9a

K92.3 Morning Show

Country music duo Brothers Osborne are bringing their Might As Well Be Us Tour to Central Florida and we’re sending you to the show for free!

Listen with Obie, Chloe, and Slater this week (4/22-4/26) at 9a for your shot to score a pair of tickets and meet & greet passes to see Brothers Osborne at Hard Rock Live on April 26th! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

For ticket info, click here.

Brothers Osborne

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/22/24-4/26/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 844-254-9232, and be the designated caller for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets and meet & greet passes to see Brothers Osborne at Hard Rock Live in Orlando on April 26, 2024. ARV = $93. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group