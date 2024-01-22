Listen To Win Brooks & Dunn Tickets

JUST ANNOUNCED! Brooks & Dunn are bringing their Reboot 2024 Tour to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 4th!

Just listen this week (1/22-1/26) at 1p & 5p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 1/26 at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 1/22/24-1/26/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Brooks & Dunn at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 4th, 2024. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

