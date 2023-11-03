Listen To Win Asian Lantern Festival Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will transform at night into the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild presented by Publix on select dates November 17th through January 14th!

Listen to the O-Town Showdown this week (11/6-11/10) at 6:55a for your opportunity to win four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival!

Experience the Zoo like you’ve never seen it before! See dozens of all-new, hand-constructed lantern displays illuminated by thousands of LED lights around the Zoo on a 3/4 mile path. Celebrate the art, beauty and wonder of traditional Asian lantern festivals.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 11/6/23-11/10/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 6:55a and be one of two designated callers at 844-254-9232 to participate in the contest. The first contestant to correctly answer two general trivia questions wins the daily prize. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected . Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to the Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild happening on select dates November 17th through January 14th at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. ARV = $61. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

