Listen To Win Asian Lantern Festival Tickets During The O-Town Showdown

Asian Lantern Festival: Into The Wild

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens will transform at night into the Asian Lantern Festival: Into the Wild presented by Publix on select dates November 17th through January 14th!

Experience the Zoo like you’ve never seen it before! See dozens of all-new, hand-constructed lantern displays illuminated by thousands of LED lights around the Zoo on a 3/4 mile path. Celebrate the art, beauty and wonder of traditional Asian lantern festivals.

