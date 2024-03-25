Listen To Win Ashley McBryde Tickets + Meet & Greet

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde’s The Devil I Know Tour is coming to the House of Blues on April 4th and K92.3 has your way in!

Listen this week (3/26-3/29) at 12p for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show, plus a meet & greet with Ashley McBryde! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 3/26/24-3/29/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets and a meet & greet to see Ashley McBryde at House of Blues in Orlando on April 4, 2024. ARV = $83.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

