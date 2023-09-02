Listen To Win All Star Jam Tickets + Qualify For VIP Ticket Grand Prize

K92.3 All Star Jam

Your favorite K92.3 country artists Old Dominion, Russell Dickerson, Brian Kelley, Randy Houser, Ernest, Megan Moroney and Priscilla Block will take the stage on Monday, September 11th, 2023 at the Addition Financial Arena for the 28th Annual K92.3 All Star Jam presented by RoofClaim.com!

Listen this week (9/5-9/8) at 9a & 3p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show and qualify for the grand prize of two VIP club level tickets courtesy of RoofClaim.com!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/5/23-9/8/23. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen to K92.3 at the designated times, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam on 9/11/23 at Addition Financial Arena. Grand Prize: Pair of VIP club level tickets to K92.3 All Star Jam on 9/11/23 at Addition Financial Arena. ARV = $90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

