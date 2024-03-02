Listen Weekdays To Win Tim McGraw Tickets

Tim McGraw

Get ready, K Nation! Tim McGraw is coming to Kia Center for his highly anticipated Standing Room Only Tour ‘24 on March 16th with special guest Carly Pearce.

Listen this week (3/4-3/8) at 9a & 5p and be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/4/24-3/8/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, call 1-844-254-9232 during the designated time and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to ten (10) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Tim McGraw at Kia Center on March 16, 2024. ARV = $71. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

