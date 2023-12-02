Listen Weekdays To Win Kane Brown Tickets

Kane Brown

Mark your calendar for May 30th, 2024! Kane Brown is coming to the Amway Center along with Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee!

Celebrate K92.3′s Kane Christmas with a pair of tickets to the show! Listen with Melissa weekdays (12/4-12/15) at 5p for your opportunity to win! You can also enter below for another way to win.

For ticket info, click here. Give the gift of tickets this holiday season! For a limited time, when you purchase tickets to see Kane Brown on May 30 at Amway Center you can add exclusive commemorative tickets to your order and make the gift that much more special for your loved ones.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 4th, 2023 - December 15th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, listen for the cue to call during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the designated caller or complete the Official Entry Form above. Up to eleven (11) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Kane Brown in concert at the Amway Center on 5/30/24. ARV = $131.90. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

