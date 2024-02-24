Listen Weekdays To Win Jelly Roll Tickets

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll is coming to Orlando, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free! He’ll perform at the Kia Center on September 17th along with Warren Zeiders and Alexandra Kay for The Beautifully Broken Tour.

Listen with Jay this week (2/26-3/1) at 12p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets to the public go on-sale on Friday, 3/1 at 10a. For more info on the tour, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 2/26/24-3/1/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Jelly Roll in concert on 9/17/24 at the Kia Center. ARV = $79. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

