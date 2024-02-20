Listen Weekdays to Win Dan + Shay Tickets

Dan + Shay

JUST ANNOUNCED! Dan + Shay’s Heartbreak On The Map Summer Tour with special guests Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe is heading to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 23rd and we’re hooking K Nation up!

Listen this week (2/20-2/23) at 12p & 5p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below (2/20-3/31) for another way to win.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, 2/23 at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/20/24-3/31/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above or listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Dan + Shay at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 23, 2024. ARV = $37. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group