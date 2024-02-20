Listen Weekdays to Win Dan + Shay Tickets

Dan + Shay

JUST ANNOUNCED! Dan + Shay’s Heartbreak On The Map Summer Tour with special guests Jake Owen and Dylan Marlowe is heading to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 23rd and we’re hooking K Nation up!

Listen this week (2/20-2/23) at 12p & 5p for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show! You can also enter below (2/20-3/31) for another way to win.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, 2/23 at 10a.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/20/24-3/31/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above or listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of tickets to see Dan + Shay at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on August 23, 2024. ARV = $37. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!