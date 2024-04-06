Listen on Monday to Win Brooks & Dunn Tickets

Brooks & Dunn

With the Total Solar Eclipse taking place on Monday, we want to hook you up with Brooks & Dunn tickets all day long!

Just listen for their song Neon Moon to play anytime between 8a-5p. When you hear the song, be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to see Brooks & Dunn live at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 4th!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 4/8/24-4/8/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for Neon Moon to play, call 1-844-254-9232 and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Brooks & Dunn at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on May 4th, 2024. ARV = $114. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

