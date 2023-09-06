LeAnn Rimes Is Bringing Holiday Cheer To Orlando

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes is bringing her Joy: The Holiday Tour to the Dr. Phillips Center on December 20th, 2023. Tickets go on-sale on Friday, September 8th at 10am. Click here for details.

LeAnn Rimes is an international multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer and ASCAP award-winning songwriter. She has sold more than 48 million units globally, won 2 Grammy® Awards; 12 Billboard Music Awards; 2 World Music Awards; 3 Academy of Country Music Awards; 2 Country Music Association Awards and one Dove Award. At 14, Rimes won “Best New Artist” making her the youngest solo artist to take home a Grammy® Award, and at 15, she became the first country artist to win “Artist of the Year” at the Billboard Music Awards.

In 2022, LeAnn was presented with the prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award, which is an award presented to genre-spanning songwriters, composers and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones. Out of the 63 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn’s ballad “How Do I Live” holds the record as Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time #1 hit by a female artist and currently ranks #6 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs” list. 15 of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including “Can’t Fight the Moonlight,” which went #1 in 11 countries.

The last couple of years have been quite a resurgence for LeAnn. In 2022, the world-renowned singer had a big year including the release of her 19th album god’s work (EverLe Records via Thirty Tigers/ The Orchard). The album, which features a roster of accomplished artists including Ziggy Marley, Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Ben Harper, and more, was listed as #9 on Variety’s “The Best Albums of 2022.” They said: “You won’t find a richer collection of melodic writing on any album released this year, with the twists and turns that maybe only someone capable of all that virtuosic vocalizing could think to take a set of songs into.”

