Last week to win tickets

Jingle Jam

K92.3′s Third Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin is right around the corner and we have your shot to score some tickets to the show!

Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists - Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Warren Zeiders, Bryan Martin, Dylan Marlowe, Matt Stell, Drew Baldridge, Meghan Patrick. Plus, we’re kicking off the party early this year at 2pm with plenty of food trucks to choose from plus ice cold beer and refreshments for a Sunday Funday tailgate party before main stage entertainment starts at 5pm.

Listen with Obie, Chloe and Slater this week (12/2-12/6) at 9a for your shot to score a pair of tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 8th, 2024!

CLICK HERE to grab your tickets now.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 12/2/24-12/6/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to K92.3′s Jingle Jam at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/8/24. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

