Last Chance to Win Tickets

K92.3 welcomes Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Friday, May 10th and we have your last shot to win tickets!

Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less.

This week (5/6-5/10), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton! You can also listen with Melissa through Thursday this week (5/6-5/9) at 4p for another way to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/6/24-5/10/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+ . To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute or listen for the cue to call, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton in concert on May 10th, 2024 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $87.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

