Final Week to Score Rascal Flatts Tickets

It’s almost time! Rascal Flatts is coming to the Kia Center on Friday, April 4th, and we have your last shot to score tickets to the show!
Listen this week (3/31-4/3) with Melissa for your opportunity to win at 5pm. When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-844-254-9232 for your chance to score two tickets to the show.
Plus, you could win with Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute. Click here to enter for your chance to play Obie, Chloe & Slater’s $1,000 Minute weekday mornings! They’ll call one daily player each weekday to take on the challenge of answering ten questions in one minute or less for a chance to win $1,000.
This week (3/31-4/4), if you get the call and play the game, you’ll automatically receive a pair of tickets to see Rascal Flatts with special guests Chris Lane & Lauren Alaina for the Life is a Highway Tour!
For show info, click here.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. On-air: 3/31/25-4/3/25. $1,000 Minute: 3/31/25-4/4/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form and get the call to play $1,000 Minute or listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. Up to nine (9) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Rascal Flatts at Kia Center on 4/4/25. ARV = $51.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.
