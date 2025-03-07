Lainey Wilson tickets for you

Lainey Wilson

K92.3 presents Lainey Wilson coming to the Kia Center on Saturday, November 8th! Plus, special guests Ernest and Drake Milligan will also perform for her Whirlwind World Tour stop in Orlando.

Enter below (2/3-11/5) for your shot at scoring two tickets to the show!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, February 7th at 10am.


NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Online: 2/3/25-11/5/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lainey Wilson at the Kia Center on 11/8/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

