Kissimmee Festival of Lights

Kissimmee Festival of Lights returns to Kissimmee Lakefront Park on Saturday, December 9th! Enjoy free holiday activities starting at 4:30p including cookie decorating, ornament making, fresh piles of snow to play in, photos with Santa and more!

Starting at 7:30p, catch K92.3 in Central Florida’s premier nighttime parade through downtown Kissimmee! Join thousands of residents and visitors for a holiday event full of music, dancing, and thousands of holiday lights.

For more info, click here.





