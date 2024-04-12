Kenny Chesney Weekend of Winning

Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney is kicking off his Sun Goes Down Tour at Raymond James Stadium on April 20th and you could score tickets to the show from K92.3! Plus, Zac Brown Band and Megan Moroney will perform for one incredible night of live country music.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (4/12-4/14) and enter them below for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the show!

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/12/24-4/14/24. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Kenny Chesney live on 4/20/24 at Raymond James Stadium Tampa. ARV = $178. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2023 Cox Media Group