Kenny Chesney Vegas Trip Weekend of Winning

Kenny Chesney

Your “summertime” could be the most amazing ever by winning a trip to see Kenny Chesney in concert on June 21st, 2025 at the iconic Sphere!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (5/9-5/11) and enter them below for your opportunity to win the trip for two to Vegas for Chesney!

Trip provided by Warner Music Nashville.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/9/25–5/11/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter, listen to K92.3 for keyword at select times 5/9–5/11, and complete entry form on website or via K92.3 mobile app (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. For add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804

©2025 Cox Media Group