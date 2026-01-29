Zac Brown Band Weekend of Winning

Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band is bringing the Love and Fear Tour, with special guest Brothers Osborne, to the Benchmark International Arena on September 18th, 2026, and K92.3 has your chance to be there!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (1/30–2/1) and enter them below for your shot to win a pair of tickets to see Hardy along with Mitchell Tenpenny in concert.

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, January 30th at 10am. For show and ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/30-2/1/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Zac Brown Band at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa. ARV = $120 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group