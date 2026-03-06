K92.3’s Tortuga Weekend of Winning

Tortuga

K92.3 wants to send you to Tortuga Music Festival! You can pick your perfect beach day this April to see Post Malone, Riley Green, Kenny Chesney and many more on Ft. Lauderdale Beach.

Listen this weekend of winning (3/6-3/8) for keywords to be announced and enter them in the form below for your shot to win a pair of single-day passes to a date of your choice!

Single day and weekend passes on sale now at tortugamusicfestival.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/6/26-3/8/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for keywords to be announced and complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: A pair of one-day GA passes to Tortuga on April 10th, 11th OR 12th, 2026 at Fort Lauderdale Beach. ARV = $370. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group