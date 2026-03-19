K92.3’s Tim McGraw Weekend of Winning

Tim McGraw

K92.3 wants to give you a pair of tickets to see Tim McGraw on September 25th, 2026 at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa!

Listen this weekend of winning (3/20-3/22) for keywords to be announced and enter them in the form below for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Click here for more ticket info!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/20/26-3/22/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for keywords to be announced and complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Tim McGraw live on 9/25/26 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa. ARV = $103 For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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