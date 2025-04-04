K92.3′s Tacos & Tickets For You

Tijuana Flats

You could score a pair of tickets to see Sam Barber live in concert at The Plaza Live on November 22nd, plus $50 in Flats Cash for Tijuana Flats - celebrating 30 years of epic taco deals only at Tijuana Flats!

Listen this week (4/7-4/11) at 11a for your opportunity to win! Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 when you hear the cue to call.

The general on-sale for the Sam Barber show starts Friday, April 11th at 10am. For ticket info, click here.

Sam Barber

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/7/25-4/11/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to see Sam Barber on 11/22/25 at The Plaza Live plus $50 in Flats Cash for Tijuana Flats. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

