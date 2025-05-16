K92.3’s Springs & Strings Weekend of Winning

K92.3's Springs & Strings

K92.3’s Springs & Strings is back! This time, country artist Jackson Dean will take the stage for an intimate acoustic performance at Wekiva Island on Thursday, May 29th.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (5/16-5/18) and enter them below for your opportunity to win four tickets to K92.3’s Springs & Strings!

Gates at 6pm/Performance at 7pm. Food, beer and drinks will be available for purchase. So, you can grab a Busch Light, kick back and enjoy the show!

For ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 5/16/25 - 5/18/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Prize: Four tickets to K92.3’s Springs & Strings featuring Jackson Dean at Wekiva Island on 5/29/25. Odds vary. ARV = $140. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

