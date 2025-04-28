K92.3’s Springs & Strings Starring Jackson Dean - Tickets on-sale here

K92.3's Springs & Strings

Just announced - K92.3’s Springs & Strings is back! This time, country artist Jackson Dean will take the stage for an intimate acoustic performance at Wekiva Island on Thursday, May 29th.

Grab your tickets now and join us for live music along the Wekiva River! You can CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

Gates at 6pm/Performance at 7pm.

Food, beer and drinks will be available for purchase. So, you can grab a Busch Light, kick back and enjoy the show!

A very limited number of VIP tickets will be available! Perks include: early entry to the venue, reserved seating in the first 3 rows, access to the soundcheck, meet and greet, first Busch Light on the house, and a Wekiva Island koozie.

You must have a ticket to attend, and space is very limited! Purchase your tickets here and don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to see Jackson Dean in an intimate, outdoor setting.

K﻿ayak, canoe, and paddleboard rentals will be available as well!

