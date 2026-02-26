K92.3’s Rock The Country Weekend of Winning to See Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton & More Live

Rock the Country

K92.3 wants to send you to Rock The Country to see Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Lauren Alaina and more in concert on August 28th & 29th at Florida Horse Park in Ocala!

Listen this weekend of winning (2/27-3/1) for keywords to be announced and enter them in the form below for your shot to win a pair of 2-day passes!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 2/27/26-3/1/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for keywords to be announced and complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets 2-day tickets to Rock the Country 8/28/-8/29/26 at Florida Horsepark in Ocala. ARV = $360. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2026 Cox Media Group