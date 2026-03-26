K92.3’s Chris Stapleton Weekend of Winning

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this summer! He’ll take the stage along with Lainey Wilson on June 13th, 2026!

Listen this weekend of winning (3/27-3/29) for keywords to be announced and enter them in the form below for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Click here for more ticket info!

Chris Stapleton

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/27/26-3/29/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for keywords to be announced and complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Stapleton at the Raymond James Stadium on June 13th, 2026. ARV = $199.50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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