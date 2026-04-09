K92.3’s Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Weekend of Winning

Aquatica Aloha to Summer

We’re turning up the tropical energy with Aloha to Summer at Aquatica Orlando! Slide into our island-inspired escape filled with splash parties, interactive games, live entertainment, all-new food and drinks, and more! Get fully immersed in wave pools and thrilling slides or relax on a lazy river or under a private cabana.

Aloha to Summer, the ultimate family weekend escape, every weekend, now through May 3rd!

*Aloha to Summer is included with park admission.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (4/10-4/12) and enter them below for your shot to score four tickets to Aquatica Orlando!

Visit AquaticaOrlando.com for more information!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/10/26-4/12/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to Aquatica Orlando. ARV = $219.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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