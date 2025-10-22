K92.3 Weekend of Winning w/ VIP Tickets + Passes to Meet Brothers Osborne & Dillion Carmichael

Ocoee Music Fest

Join K92.3 as we celebrate 100 years of Ocoee with free live music by Brothers Osborne and Dillion Carmichael on Saturday, November 15th at Bill Breeze Park.

This weekend of winning, you could score two VIP tickets that include a meet & greet backstage with Brothers Osborne and Dillion Carmichael! Listen all weekend (10/24-10/26) for keywords to be announced and enter them below for your chance to win!

Great music, festival food, rides and local favorites!

Ocoee Music Fest will take place November 14th & 15th, 2025. The fest is free but preferred seating is available, click here for updates.

