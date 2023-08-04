K92.3 Wants You To Win A 7-Night Disney Cruise Line Vacation

Disney Cruise Line

You could win a Disney Cruise Line vacation!

Since more time on board means more magic for your family, K92.3 is giving you the chance to win a 7-night Disney cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida! So, listen to K92.3 for your chance to see where fun meets relaxation, where dreams meet reality and where magic meets the sea.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (8/4-8/6) and enter them below for your opportunity to win a CAMP K92.3 t-shirt and qualify for the 7-night Disney Cruise Line vacation!

Learn more about Disney Cruise Line.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/4/23–8/6/23. Open to legal FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk counties; 18+. Enter by visiting the K92.3′s Summer Cruise Sweepstakes official registration page on the Website or on the App and completing all the required information and following all posted instructions between August 4, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. ET and August 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET (“Website/App Period”). Qualifier odds vary. Grand Prize odds 1:51. For prize information, restrictions, and Official Rules: https://www.k923orlando.com/fp/wwka-summer-cruise-sweepstakes-rules/. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 2741 N. 29th Ave., Hollywood, FL 33020.

