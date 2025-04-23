K92.3 Wants to Send You to Las Vegas for Kenny Chesney Live at the Sphere

Kenny Chesney

Your “summertime” could be the most amazing ever by winning a trip to see Kenny Chesney in concert on June 21st, 2025 at the iconic Sphere!

K92.3 is giving you three ways to enter for your opportunity to win the trip for two to Vegas for Chesney!

1) OBIE, CHLOE & SLATER’S UNFILTERED LIVE

Join us at Tuffy’s Music Box for Obie, Chloe & Slater’s Unfiltered Live on Friday, April 25th. You can enter between 5p-8p. No purchase necessary to submit an entry. 21 or older. One entry per person.

2) ENTER HERE

Enter below between April 26th - May 9th, 2025 at 6pm.

3) WEEKEND OF WINNING

Listen for K92.3’s Kenny Chesney Weekend of Winning kicking off at 6pm on Friday, May 9th for your final chance to enter for your chance to win.

Trip provided by Warner Music Nashville.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/26/25–5/11/25. Open to legal FL residents in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 21+. To enter: (i) visit k923orlando.com/contests and complete entry form (4/26–5/9); (ii) visit Tuffy’s Music Box on 4/25 and complete entry form; or (iii) listen to K92.3 for keyword at select times 5/9–5/11, and complete entry form on website or via K92.3 mobile app (free). Std. data rates apply; app avail. maj. app stores. Odds vary. For add’l info and Official Rules: k923orlando.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804

