NUTRL

K92.3 NUTRL® Vodka Seltzer Tucker Wetmore Summer sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MAKING A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, The K92.3 NUTRL® Vodka Seltzer Tucker Wetmore Summer Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Florida residents who (i) are 21 years or older at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties. Employees of Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando (“Sponsor”), Cox Media Corporation, City Beverages, LLC, Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA/NV, and its wholesaler partners/distributors, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event. Sweepstakes Period . The Sweepstakes will begin on July 26, 2025, at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time (“EST”) and end on August 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EST (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes. How to Enter . To enter the Sweepstakes for a chance to win the Grand Prize Drawing, take the following steps during the Sweepstakes Period:

Visit any participating Publix, Walmart Supercenter, Walmart Neighborhood Market, Winn-Dixie, or Total Wine & More retail location during hours of operation.



Find participating locations at www.k923orlando.com/nutrl, store hours may vary.



Locate and scan the Sweepstakes QR code on the NUTRL® Vodka Seltzer Tucker Wetmore Summer Sweepstakes signage.



Follow all instructions and prompts to complete and submit the Sweepstakes entry form.

Standard data rates apply. See participating retail locations for hours of operation or any changes to the entry method due to circumstances beyond Sponsor’s control.

By entering the Sweepstakes, you agree to be bound by the Station’s Visitor Agreement (www.k923orlando.com/visitor_agreement) and Privacy Policy (www.k923orlando.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Limit : one (1) entry per person[CL2] .

Additional Terms :

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled, or illegible entries, or entries that do not meet the size or formatting requirements specified above, will be disqualified.

Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to closure/cancellation of a participating location or remote, transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

Any potential winner must be the same person who originally entered to participate in the Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be al-lowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. A contestant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Florida driver’s license or Florida state-issued ID (or other proof of Florida residency, such as a copy of a utility bill). If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Winner Selection and Odds . On or about August 29, 2025, Sponsor will select one (1) potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received (the “Winner”), subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the Winner will be awarded the following Prizes: Two (2) tickets to see Tucker Wetmore in concert at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Tampa, Florida, on September 5, 2025 (the “Event”); One (1) NUTRL® Igloo Tag Along Cooler; Two (2) NUTRL® shirts Two (2) NUTRL® drink cozies; and Two (2) NUTRL® hats

Approximate retail value: $450

NO TRAVEL OR ACCOMMODATIONS ARE INCLUDED.

All prizes are awarded “AS IS”. Event and Event components cannot be rescheduled. If potential Winner cannot attend Event(s) on the scheduled day(s), the Prize is forfeited in its entirety and no further or alternative compensation will be provided. The Winner must be one (1) of the people attending the Event and the other permitted guest will be of the Winner’s choosing, subject to the terms of these Official Rules. If Winner elects to partake in any or all portions of his/her Prize with no guest, the Prize will be awarded to Winner and any remainder of the Prize will be forfeited and shall not be subject to further or alternative compensation. All elements of the Prize must be redeemed at the same time, and no changes will be permitted after confirmation of any redemption. Each guest of the Winner must be twenty-one (21) years of age or older as of the date of the Event. ARV of Prize may vary; any difference between stated ARV and final ARV of Prize will not be awarded. Prize consists only of the elements expressly set forth above; no other elements or expenses (including, without limitation, insurance, meals, ground transportation, phone calls, baggage, gratuities, incidentals, souvenirs, gasoline, etc.) are included in the Prize and all such expenses are the sole responsibility of Winner. Winner and guest are responsible for obtaining, at their own expense, any necessary travel documentation (i.e., valid photo identification, visas, passports, etc.) prior to travel. Tickets are nontransferable and may not be reissued. All unclaimed and/or unused Prizes or portion thereof will remain the property of Sponsor and may not be sold, exchanged or otherwise transferred by Winner nor used by Sponsor, its agencies or clients. Winner and guest must travel at the same time and must depart from the same city. All details of the prize will be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

In connection with any visit to a prize venue, please be advised that the venue’s policies (including proof of vaccination or negative COVID test(s)), CDC guidelines, and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, you should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

Sponsor will not be liable and no refund or compensation will be paid if the Event, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Event tickets subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the event is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winners will be contacted by Sponsor via phone/email on or around August 29, 2025.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification within forty-eight (48) hours of notice or attempted notice.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804 within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Florida government-issued photo ID.

Potential finalists and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification.

Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded. A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable and cannot be redeemed for cash. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes or components of prize packages with a prize or component of equal or greater value. Winner is solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on a prize. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Winners are solely responsible for all federal, state and local taxes on prize value and, as applicable, will be issued an IRS Form 1099 based on the prize value determined by Sponsor. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, COX MEDIA CORPORATION, CITY BEVERAGES, LLC, ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by participants, printing or production errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or employed in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from a participant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Sponsor . The K92.3 NUTRL® Vodka Seltzer Tucker Wetmore Summer Sweepstakes is sponsored by Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after September 1, 2025) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit www.k923orlando.com or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), K92.3 NUTRL Vodka Seltzer Tucker Wetmore Summer Sweepstakes, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact angela.schlesman@cmg.com.

©2025 Cox Media Group