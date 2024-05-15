K92.3 Newsletter Exclusive - Win Country Thunder Platinum Tickets





Country Thunder

🎂 Jon Pardi’s birthday is today! We’re celebrating by giving you an exclusive opportunity to see him perform live at Country Thunder 2024 VIP style!

Enter below for your shot at scoring a pair of 3-day Platinum Experience tickets to catch Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th, plus headliners Luke Combs on Sunday, October 20th and Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee October 18th - 20th, 2024.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 5/20/24-5/24/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. Complete the entry form above to enter. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two 3-day platinum passes to Country Thunder 2024 10/18-10/20 at Osceola Heritage Park. ARV = $1,250. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

