K92.3 Newsletter Exclusive - Win Country Thunder Platinum Tickets





Country Thunder

🎂 Jon Pardi’s birthday is this Monday, and we’re celebrating by giving you an exclusive opportunity to see him perform live at Country Thunder 2024 VIP style!

You could win a pair of 3-day Platinum Experience tickets to catch Jon Pardi on Saturday, October 19th, plus headliners Luke Combs on Sunday, October 20th and Bailey Zimmerman on Friday, October 18th. The stellar lineup also includes Nate Smith, Russell Dickerson, Mitchell Tenpenny, Priscilla Block, ERNEST, Niko Moon, Restless Road, Dallas Smith, Emily Ann Roberts, Clayton Mullen, Tucker Wetmore, Calder Allen, Annie Bosko and Alana Springsteen at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee October 18th - 20th, 2024.

CLICK HERE to sign-up for the K92.3 newsletter by 11:59pm on Sunday, May 19th, 2024, and then be on the look-out for a follow-up K92.3 newsletter exclusive contest for Country Thunder & complete the entry form by 5pm on Thursday, May 23rd!

