K92.3 In The Morning Podcast: Win Jingle Jam Tickets with Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater want to send you to K92.3’s 5th Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin, returning to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 6th featuring Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Josh Ross, Avery Anna and more!

Listen to Obie, Chloe & Slater’s podcast K92.3 In The Morning for the keyword of the day (*11/16-12/4/26) and enter the daily keyword in the form below!

A new podcast will drop each weekday morning at about 11am inside the K92.3 app or on the home page (scroll down) of k923orlando.com.

Click here to purchase tickets.

No keyword on 11/26 or 11/27.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.11/16/26-12/4/26 on-line. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter online, listen to podcast for daily keyword and complete entry form above. One winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Jingle Jam 12/6/26 at Apopka Amphitheater. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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