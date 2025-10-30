K92.3 Lainey Wilson Weekend of Winning

Lainey Wilson

K92.3 presents Lainey Wilson coming to the Kia Center on Saturday, November 8th! Plus, special guests Ernest and Drake Milligan will also perform for her Whirlwind World Tour stop in Orlando.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (10/31–11/2) and enter them below for your shot to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/31/25-11/2/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Lainey Wilson at the Kia Center on 11/8/25. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group