K92.3 Jingle Jam Weekend of Winning

K92.3’s Fourth Annual Jingle Jam presented by Attorney Dan Newlin returns to the Apopka Amphitheater on Sunday, December 7th, 2025.

Don’t miss a night of live music with your favorite K92.3 artists - Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Shane Profitt, Julia Cole, and a surprise artist we’ll be announcing soon!

Listen for the keywords this weekend (10/17–10/19) and enter them below for your shot to win four tickets to the show.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 10/17/25-10/19/25. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. All decisions made by WWKA-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: four tickets to K92.3’s Jingle Jam at the Apopka Amphitheater on December7th, 2025. ARV = $200. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

