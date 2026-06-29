K92.3 Has Your Tickets to See Post Malone and Jelly Roll All Week Long

Post Malone and Jelly Roll

The Big Ass Stadium Tour Part 2 is coming to Central Florida!

Post Malone and Jelly Roll will take the stage at Raymond James Stadium on July 8th, and K92.3 wants to send you to the show for free!

This week (6/29-7/2) listen around 8:15a with Obie, Chloe and Slater, for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Be ready to dial 1-844-254-9232 for your opportunity to win!

Click here for more ticket info!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 6/29/26-7/2/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, listen for cue weekdays, call 844-254-9232, and be designated caller. Up to four (4) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: two tickets to Post Malone & Jelly Roll at Raymond James Stadium on 7/8/26. ARV = $110. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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