K92.3 has your tickets to Coke Zero Sugar 400 race weekend

High-Stakes Racing on the High Banks of DAYTONA - With only a few NASCAR Playoffs spots up for grabs, anything could happen under the lights at DAYTONA! Be here to experience the intensity as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at the World Center of Racing on August 24th.

Listen with Melissa this week (8/5-8/9) at 4p for your opportunity to score a pair of tickets to the Wawa 250 and qualify for the grand prize of two tickets to the Coke Zero Sugar 400! You can also test your speedway trivia and enter below for another chance to qualify for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 tickets.

Friday, August 23 – Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series)

at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Xfinity Series) Get a glimpse of the future stars of NASCAR as they take on the high banks of DAYTONA



Kids 12 and under are FREE in general admission

Saturday, August 24 – Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series)

at 7:30 PM ET (NASCAR Cup Series) This fan-favorite event includes some of the most exciting racing of the season as drivers go all out to keep their Championship hopes alive at the World Center of Racing.



Adult tickets as low as $49 & kids 12 and under start at $10

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 8/5/24-8/9/24. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen during the designated time, call 1-844-254-9232, and be the designated caller. Complete the Official Entry Form above to qualify for the grand prize. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. One (1) grand prize winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Wawa 250 tickets at Daytona International Speedway on August 23rd, 2024. Grand Prize: One pair of Coke Zero Sugar 400 tickets at Daytona International Speedway on August 24th, 2024. ARV = $92. Grand prize ARV = $112. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WWKA-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

